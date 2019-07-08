#GVF2019
Joji Songs You Should Know Before Good Vibes Festival 2019!
Don't miss these songs from JoJi!
With Good Vibes Festival 2019 just 2 weeks away, George Miller, better known by his stage name Joji and formerly by his YouTube username Filthy Frank, is a Japanese singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and former Internet personality and comedian will be playing live at the hill tops of Genting!
So here are a few songs of his you should know before catching him life!
I Dont Wanna Waste My Time
Slow Dancing In The Dark
Sanctuary
Test Drive
Cant Get Over You
XNXX
