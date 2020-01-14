‘Joker’ Tops Oscar Awards With 11 Nominations

Forbes

The R Rated film “Joker” has resonated with the viewers like we’ve expected and as a result bagged in 11 nominations in total!

Blocktoro.com

“Joker” will be given top honors at the 92nd Academy Awards with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Irishman,” and “1917,” all of which earned 10 nominations. There are nine best picture contenders in total a group that also includes “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite.”

Advertisement

Comic Book

“Joker” now has garnered over $1 billion at the global box office, as a recognition for Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as a failed comic who turns to crime and for Todd Phillips’ directing. It is only the second comic-book movie to ever score a best picture nod, joining “Black Panther.” Though superhero movies have dominated the box office for over a decade,the team behind the Academy of Motion Picture the Oscars, has been slower to embrace the genre.

Hindustan Times

Congratulations and good luck “Joker” and Joaquin Phoenix!