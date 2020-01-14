Entertainment
‘Joker’ Tops Oscar Awards With 11 Nominations
Gongrats Joaquin Phoenix!
Forbes
The R Rated film “Joker” has resonated with the viewers like we’ve expected and as a result bagged in 11 nominations in total!
Blocktoro.com
“Joker” will be given top honors at the 92nd Academy Awards with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Irishman,” and “1917,” all of which earned 10 nominations. There are nine best picture contenders in total a group that also includes “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite.”
Comic Book
“Joker” now has garnered over $1 billion at the global box office, as a recognition for Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as a failed comic who turns to crime and for Todd Phillips’ directing. It is only the second comic-book movie to ever score a best picture nod, joining “Black Panther.” Though superhero movies have dominated the box office for over a decade,the team behind the Academy of Motion Picture the Oscars, has been slower to embrace the genre.
Hindustan Times
Congratulations and good luck “Joker” and Joaquin Phoenix!
Recent Posts
Six Tourists Arrested For Defecating In Ancient Peru Temple
By NST/AFP
‘Joker’ Tops Oscar Awards With 11 Nominations
Gongrats Joaquin Phoenix!
MOH Warns Of 3 Types Of Fake Doctors. Here’s How To Check If Your Doctor Is Legit
By SAYS May Vin Ang
Stranger Things Millie Bobbie Brown Has A New Boyfriend?
Ahh love...
Student Attacks Teacher After He Scolded Him For Riding A Motorcycle Without A License
By - Says Sadho Ram