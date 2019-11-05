Connect with us

Jonas Brothers Announce Christmas Song ‘Like It’s Christmas’

The JoBros are already in the holiday spirit!

9 hours ago

The Jonas Brothers will be releasing a new holiday song this week!

On Monday (November 4), the band confirmed the exciting news via social media alongside artwork for the single that sees KevinJoe and Nick Jonas donning red Santa hats. In the caption, they also paid tribute to the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey and revealed the original track will drop this upcoming Friday, November 8.

“Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!! Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people,” the JoBros wrote.

It’s unclear if they’re releasing this one single or if a Christmas album is coming too, but we’re excited to get the holiday countdown officially started.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their Happiness Begins Tour, hey boys Asia tour soon? maybe?

