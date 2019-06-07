Jonas Brothers drop comeback album – ‘Finding Happiness’ !

The Jonas Brothers – Nick, Kevin & Joe – has finally released their comeback album ‘Finding Happiness’ after the release of singles ‘Sucker’ & ‘Cool’. The band split in 2013, after four studio albums, two Disney TV movies, two seasons of a TV series, a tour.

This was ten years ago almost to the day, and today my brothers and I have released our new album #happinessbegins thank you to everyone who stood by us every step of the way. We love you. This is for you.https://t.co/a0fbpJuNo0 pic.twitter.com/AWtY2R52UU— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 7, 2019



The road to new music for the Jonas Brothers began a little more than a year ago, after almost a decade from their previous album Lines, Vines & Trying Times.

Finding Happiness featured 16 tracks, with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder acting as Executive Producer.

"We said early on we're trying to bottle up happiness, it's our objective with the music we're going to make and the story we're going to tell, because the world needs that and we want to bring that to them." – Nick Jonas

Upon the album’s release, many JB fans took to Twitter and shared their reviews after waiting for 10 years for new music!

I’m really here in my mid-twenties listening to a new Jonas Brothers album in the middle of the night. I’ve waited ten years for this and they didn’t disappoint! #HappinessBegins pic.twitter.com/PxFMcgFAHH — Stephanie (@stephaniexrueda) June 7, 2019

Me for the next 6 weeks in the car #HappinessBegins pic.twitter.com/GEqeEQPD8e — ♛DB (@DawnyyBomb) June 7, 2019

