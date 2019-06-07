Connect with us
#NewMusicFlyday

Jonas Brothers drop comeback album – ‘Finding Happiness’ !

“We said early on we’re trying to bottle up happiness, it’s our objective with the music we’re going to make and the story we’re going to tell, because the world needs that and we want to bring that to them.” – Nick Jonas

15 hours ago

The Jonas Brothers – Nick, Kevin & Joe – has finally released their comeback album ‘Finding Happiness’ after the release of singles ‘Sucker’ & ‘Cool’. The band split in 2013, after four studio albums, two Disney TV movies, two seasons of a TV series, a tour.


The road to new music for the Jonas Brothers began a little more than a year ago, after almost a decade from their previous album Lines, Vines & Trying Times.

Finding Happiness featured 16 tracks, with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder acting as Executive Producer.

Upon the album’s release,  many JB fans took to Twitter and shared their reviews after waiting for 10 years for new music!

Which track from Finding Happiness do you like best? Comment below!

Related Topics:
