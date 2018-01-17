Jonas Brothers Reactivated Their Instagram Account And Fans Are Going Out Of Control!

Yeap! You read right. The Jonas Brothers have reactivated their official account.

For any Jonas Brothers Fans out there, THIS. IS. MAJOR.

Via Giphy

The Jonas Brothers had officially split in 2013, after there were rumors of feud between the brothers.

Could this be a sign of the brothers reuniting???

Well, Twitter users are already losing their minds and have a lot to say!

Here’s some of the tweets;

me listening to all the jonas brothers’ albums JUST IN CASE OF A REUNION TOUR pic.twitter.com/9zq02ftwvW — ㅤ. (@itsbigtee) January 16, 2018

2013: “the Jonas Brothers broke up”

2018: “there might be a Jonas Brothers reunion”

Me rn: pic.twitter.com/AZEtY111ih — alli (@osnaapitzalli) January 16, 2018

The Jonas Brothers have reactivated their Instagram so due to this development i’m saving literally all of my cash and accepting donations for the duration of 2018 so i can have front row seats at this reunion tour — Bre (@breannabean97) January 16, 2018

*hears one Jonas Brothers reunion rumor* pic.twitter.com/QTPDpK5B7m — kathleen (@kathleenhayn) January 16, 2018

MY BANK ACCOUNT IS NOT READY FOR A JONAS BROTHERS REUNION BUT I AM — brit🌷 (@itsbritx) January 16, 2018

Basically rumor or no rumor Jonas Brothers fans are more than ready.

Source: Enews