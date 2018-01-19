Juliana Evans ‘Bullies’ Husband In Playful Video

Popular actress and television host, Juliana Evans was caught ‘bullying’ her husband, Selangor royal Tengku Shariffuddin Shah Tengku Sulaiman Shah!

In a super cheeky video posted by the actress herself on Instagram, she was seen cheekily “hair-slapping” her husband multiple times.

Posted just two days ago, her funny-cute video has garnered over 167,292 views and counting.

The 28 year old who currently hosts TV3’s bridal show Mahligai Cinta tied the know with her husband in April last year.

Source: NST