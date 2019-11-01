Entertainment
Jumanji: The Next Level Final Releases Final Trailer
It’s a whole new adventure
Sony has dropped the latest trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level.
Directed by Jake Kasdan, The third Jumanji movie follows Bethany (Madison Iseman) and Spencer (Alex Wolff), from the first film, have seemingly gone missing back in the world of Jumanji, causing Anthony (Ser’Darius Blain) and Martha (Morgan Turner) to go back the Jumanji world and save their friends. But things become complicated when Spencer’s grandad Eddie (Danny DeVito) and his companion Milo (Danny Glover) accidentally joins them.
The film include stars will see Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Danny Glover, Nick Jonas, Colin Hanks, Awkwafina, Rhys Darby, Massi Furlan and Dania Ramirez.
Watch the Jumanji: The Next Level here.
