Junior Hart Is on the Way!

Kevin Hart is going to be a dad again!
In honors of Mother’s Day, Kevin Hart and his gorgeous wife Eniko Parrish took to Instagram to announce some pretty big news – that they were expecting their first baby together and it’s a boy!
Announcing the good news to his 51.8 million followers, Kevin Hart posted a series of photos on Instagram and the fans were thrilled.
“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” Kevin wrote alongside a selfie with his wife. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”
In another photo, Hart shared a photo of Parrish posing and showing off her growing baby bump and also a sonogram photo that read, “miracle in the making.”
Kevin Hart and Parrish tied the knot in a romantic Santa Barbara, California ceremony back in August 2016 and his two kids, Hendrix Hart and Heaven Hart (from a previous relationship) were by their dad’s side on the big day.
Congratulations to Kevin Hart and his beautiful wife, Parrish!