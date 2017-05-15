Junior Hart Is on the Way!

Kevin Hart is going to be a dad again!

In honors of Mother’s Day, Kevin Hart and his gorgeous wife Eniko Parrish took to Instagram to announce some pretty big news – that they were expecting their first baby together and it’s a boy!

via Giphy

Announcing the good news to his 51.8 million followers, Kevin Hart posted a series of photos on Instagram and the fans were thrilled.

“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” Kevin wrote alongside a selfie with his wife. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”

Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 14, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

In another photo, Hart shared a photo of Parrish posing and showing off her growing baby bump and also a sonogram photo that read, “miracle in the making.”

Kevin Hart and Parrish tied the knot in a romantic Santa Barbara, California ceremony back in August 2016 and his two kids, Hendrix Hart and Heaven Hart (from a previous relationship) were by their dad’s side on the big day.

Congratulations to Kevin Hart and his beautiful wife, Parrish!