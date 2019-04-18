Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & 100 Other Celebs Have Collabed On New Song “Earth”

Let’s save the earth @lildickytweets . Tomorrow night song and video 🌎 pic.twitter.com/g0iXnpYfQd — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 17, 2019

Justin Bieber debuted a new video teaser for his upcoming collaboration with Lil Dicky called “Earth”!

The sure-to-be-epic song and music video arrives on Friday (April 19) (Malaysia Time) according to the trailer. But Bieber and Lil Dicky aren’t the only famous faces that will be featured, apparently.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Snoop Dogg, Rita Ora, Katy Perry, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Hailey Steinfeld, Ed Sheeran, Adam Levine, Sia, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Kevin Hart. Miguel, Lil Yachty, Meghan Trainor, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Bad Bunny, PSY, Benny Blanco and Leonardo DiCaprio are all mentioned in the teaser.

Lil Dicky and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, posted a reply to Bieber’s video, writing, “People have no idea how insane this is.”

On Monday (April 15), Lil Dicky broke the news that he and Bieber were collaborating.

Advertisement

“I think I have to start talking to you guys about this new song and video I’m putting out this week because I’m so excited,” Lil Dicky said on social media. “I’ve really never been this excited for anything in my life. There’s so many things I want to tell you but I just want to start with two simple words: Justin Bieber.”

There are some real curveballs on this list. Kevin Hart? Leonardo DiCaprio? Psy??? “Fans are speculating that since DiCaprio is involved and because it’s called “Earth,” the song and/or video might be about the environment.

Many of those featured are or were at one point repped by Scooter Braun, who commented, “People have no idea how insane this is.

While the song hasn’t been explained, its title and proximity to Earth Day on April 22 suggests this could be a collaboration about saving the Earth and advised for action against climate change. DiCaprio, for one, has a whole foundation devoted to finding “solutions that help restore balance to threatened ecosystems, ensuring the long-term health and well-being of all Earth’s inhabitants,” according to its website. This would explain why he finds himself on a musical masthead with Meghan Trainor and Rita Ora.

It would also give a much needed update to Earth Day songs of the past, which have traditionally been geared towards children. However, if Bieber, Grande, Cyrus and the rest of the crew have teamed up to sing this, I wouldn’t be upset.