Connect with us

Music

Justin Bieber Ask Fans For 20 Million Likes To Release New Music

Quick, get on to it!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Billboard

 

 

Not long after Justin Bieber’s former girlfriend Selena Gomez released her latest song “Look At Her Now”, Justin is now teasing of dropping new music this December.

Over the weekend, the singer teased his new music and finally offered fans the chance to hear his new material sooner than expected.

On Sunday, Biebs shared an Instagram post which said ‘If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.’ Below he captioned ‘Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand 😉 love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.’

As of now, the post has almost 10 million likes, with Cruz Beckham, DJ Khaled and Logan Paul showing their support by sharing the photo in their Instagram Stories.

So what are you waiting for? Start liking people! Go, go, gooo.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment51 mins ago

‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Quit From ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

Uh oh.
Entertainment2 hours ago

Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Movie Reaches Over $1 Million At Box Office

The film was just premiered on Sunday!
Music3 hours ago

Justin Bieber Ask Fans For 20 Million Likes To Release New Music

Quick, get on to it!
Entertainment1 day ago

Stormi Webster Dresses As Kylie Jenner For Halloween

It’s mini Kylie!
Entertainment3 days ago

Lizzie McGuire Revival Is Bringing Back Lizzie’s Fam Bam!

Lizzie is officially back!
Advertisement
Advertisement