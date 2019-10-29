Justin Bieber Ask Fans For 20 Million Likes To Release New Music

Not long after Justin Bieber’s former girlfriend Selena Gomez released her latest song “Look At Her Now”, Justin is now teasing of dropping new music this December.

Over the weekend, the singer teased his new music and finally offered fans the chance to hear his new material sooner than expected.

On Sunday, Biebs shared an Instagram post which said ‘If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.’ Below he captioned ‘Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand 😉 love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.’

As of now, the post has almost 10 million likes, with Cruz Beckham, DJ Khaled and Logan Paul showing their support by sharing the photo in their Instagram Stories.

So what are you waiting for? Start liking people! Go, go, gooo.