Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight

What do you mean, Justin?

Published

9 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for justin bieber

Via People

Is Justin Bieber serious? Is the question many of us are asking.

The “Baby” singer went on to twitter on Sunday, challenging “Top Gun” star, Tom Cruise, for a UFC-style showdown.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down,” Bieber tweeted.

The 25 year old even added, “Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?”

The UFC President Dana White, has yet to comment on the proposal,  but MMA fighter Conor McGregor has offered to host the match.

Advertisement

Image result for conor mcgregor

Via The Sun

Though Cruise has not accepted his challenge (yet), but it’s easy to see who has the higher chance of winning. I mean, we are talking about Tom Cruise, the guy who does his own stunts in films, escaped multiple deadly scenarios  and acts like it’s no big deal- Yeah him.

Via Giphy

But let’s not come to conclusion just yet. Let’s hope it’ll be a “fair” match.

Via Giphy

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment4 hours ago

The 10 Best “Black Mirror” Episodes

This post may contain spoilers.
Entertainment7 hours ago

Cambodia Will Ban Elephant Rides At Angkor Wat In 2020

It's a good time to say goodbye
Entertainment9 hours ago

Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight

What do you mean, Justin?
Entertainment1 day ago

10 Female Celebrity Friendships That Went Beyond The Spotlight

Mixing work and play doesn't have to have bad consequences.
Entertainment1 day ago

Selena Gomez Quietly Removed Her Last Justin Bieber Post From Instagram

That's one way to spend your weekend!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement