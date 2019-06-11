Entertainment
Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight
What do you mean, Justin?
Via People
Is Justin Bieber serious? Is the question many of us are asking.
The “Baby” singer went on to twitter on Sunday, challenging “Top Gun” star, Tom Cruise, for a UFC-style showdown.
“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down,” Bieber tweeted.
The 25 year old even added, “Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?”
The UFC President Dana White, has yet to comment on the proposal, but MMA fighter Conor McGregor has offered to host the match.
Via The Sun
Though Cruise has not accepted his challenge (yet), but it’s easy to see who has the higher chance of winning. I mean, we are talking about Tom Cruise, the guy who does his own stunts in films, escaped multiple deadly scenarios and acts like it’s no big deal- Yeah him.
Via Giphy
But let’s not come to conclusion just yet. Let’s hope it’ll be a “fair” match.
Via Giphy
