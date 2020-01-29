Connect with us

Featured

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Album Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Best Valentines gift ever!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Advertisement

YouTube

Justin Bieber has finally announced the release date for his upcoming album Changes.

The pop star made the big reveal on Tuesday, 28 Jan., during The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

On the show, Ellen asked Bieber when the album is coming out, and Bieber accidentally blurts out “The album is February 14.”

Advertisement

He later admitted that this was the first time he is publicly announcing the date of his album, saying “So I guess this is the first time I’m saying that, nobody knew that until right now.”

His fifth studio album Changes will drop on Valentine’s Day and will include seventeen tracks.

Following the album release date, the 25 year-old also shared the album cover, of an orange background and a shirtless Bieber, along with the album title.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyShareIt32 mins ago

UM Expert: Most Wuhan Virus Patients Will Have High Chance Of Recovery

By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon
Entertainment2 hours ago

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Finally Finalize Divorce

They will officially be single in Feb!
#FlyShareIt3 hours ago

Penang Uncle Celebrates Chinese New Year By Feeding Students At Neighborhood Tahfiz School

By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Featured3 hours ago

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Album Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Best Valentines gift ever!
Entertainment5 hours ago

Ginseng – The Timeless Ingredient For Your Skin’s Health

Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Advertisement
Advertisement