Featured
Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Album Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Best Valentines gift ever!
Justin Bieber has finally announced the release date for his upcoming album Changes.
The pop star made the big reveal on Tuesday, 28 Jan., during The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
On the show, Ellen asked Bieber when the album is coming out, and Bieber accidentally blurts out “The album is February 14.”
He later admitted that this was the first time he is publicly announcing the date of his album, saying “So I guess this is the first time I’m saying that, nobody knew that until right now.”
His fifth studio album Changes will drop on Valentine’s Day and will include seventeen tracks.
Following the album release date, the 25 year-old also shared the album cover, of an orange background and a shirtless Bieber, along with the album title.
Check out the official album art for Justin Bieber’s upcoming album, Changes! pic.twitter.com/RgZyxt0egh
— Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) January 28, 2020
Recent Posts
UM Expert: Most Wuhan Virus Patients Will Have High Chance Of Recovery
By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Finally Finalize Divorce
They will officially be single in Feb!
Penang Uncle Celebrates Chinese New Year By Feeding Students At Neighborhood Tahfiz School
By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Album Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Best Valentines gift ever!
Ginseng – The Timeless Ingredient For Your Skin’s Health
Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...