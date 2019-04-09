Watch
Justin Bieber Did What!? | #weekili
What did Justin Bieber do this time?
Recent Posts
Entertainment17 hours ago
Justin Bieber Reacts To Shawn Mendes For Stealing His ‘Prince of Pop’ Title
Err, seriously?
Entertainment19 hours ago
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Part 2 – A Less Enticing Magical Return
The spell has worn off?
Entertainment22 hours ago
Msian’s Traveling Out Of The Country Will Soon Have To Pay Departure Fee
But whyyy…
Music2 days ago
Beyoncé’s Reported Documentary Now Has A Release Date
Alert to all Bey Hive
Music2 days ago
BTS First Single In New Album Is A Collaboration With Halsey
We are wowed!