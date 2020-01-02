Justin Bieber “Docu-Series” Will Be On YouTube

Justin Bieber is ready to give fans a “glimpse of his world”.

And to give audiences a trajectory into his life and career, Bieber has collaborated with YouTube Original for his first- ever docuseries titled “Justin Bieber: Seasons.”

Advertisement

In the past few weeks the 25 year-old pop star has teased his new “docu-series” on Instagram, but offered very little detail into what is in store.

It’s no surprise that Bieber will be releasing his docuseries on YouTube, as the stars fame started through the global platform when he was discovered in 2007. According to a press release, the docuseries will serve as a homecoming for the “Yummy” singer.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.” Bieber said.

The docuseries is set to premier on his YouTube channel on January 27 at 12PM ET and will include 10-episodes. The star will share insights at the making of his album in the last four years.