Justin Bieber Has A “Top Secret” Project With YouTube; Where It All Began

Beliebers its time to rejoice because the Beebs is back! Only true Bieber fans will know how nostalgic this feels only because Justin Bieber got his start posting cover songs on YouTube and now he’s working with the platform on a “top secret project.” YouTube announced today that the new era of pop sensation Justin Bieber is working on a “top secret” project at one of the world’s biggest online streaming platform. The project is set to debut next year!

Unfortunately no more details about the Bieber special were revealed. The YouTube project will be for sure a homecoming for Bieber because the streaming video site is where it all begun for him. Scooter Braun discovered the videos of the would-be pop star doing covers of songs. After that, he brought his boyish charm and side-swept bangs to the world and skyrocketed to global fame. As well as going on to top the pop charts with hits like “Sorry” and “Boyfriend,” win a Grammy Award and tour the world.

Advertisement

YouTube announced a slate of new programming Thursday, including documentaries on Colombian singer Maluma and socialite Paris Hilton. They also said “Kevin Hart: What The Fit” would return for a third season next year.

We for sure are eagerly awaiting for the any information at all to be released as Bieber involved with a film or TV project. Besides doing double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2013, he was on the big screen in the 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

The announcement of Bieber’s project comes after YouTube announced the renewal of Cobra Kai and Kevin Hart: What The Fit. YouTube also has season two of Impulse and Liza on Demand on their slate. Both shows are currently in production and will return next year.