Justin Bieber Is Now Challenging Tom Cruise To The #BottleCapChallenge

Justin Bieber is asking for another challenge from the “Mission Impossible” star.

Recently, Bieber posted on Instagram a video him taking part in the viral #BottleCapChallenge, he called out the actor and nominated him to participate in the challenge.

In the video, Bieber is seen ready to show off his moves, but not before dissing the 57 year old actor, “This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” he joked before kicking the bottle cap off.

The “Baby” singer also nominated his wife Hailey Bieber.

Tom Cruise has yet to respond, but we’re curious to see if he’ll take up the challenge.