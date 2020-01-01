Justin Bieber Released New Trailer For ‘Justin Bieber Seasons’

Tubefilter.com

It’s the new year and Justin Bieber is still teasing us! When he told the world of his comeback single and 2020 tour, we were ready, with our ears peeled. But Justin teased us yet again by releasing a new trailer.

Daily Mail

It’s not just any trailer Bieliebers, its the official trailer for his much anticipated docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. Justin doesn’t seem to hold back, discussing about his downfalls, and his tribulations.

JaGurl TV

Advertisement

“As humans we go through many ups and downs, so many good seasons, bad seasons,” he said in the video. “Sometimes we want to give up.”

People.com

The trailers gives us sneak peeks at future episodes that will feature his wedding, working in the studio and even more intimate moments between wife Hailey Baldwin and him.

You’ll also get to hear more of his new single, “Yummy,” which releases on January 3.

Pitchfork

Justin Bieber: Seasons will premiere on his YouTube channel on January 27 at 12PM ET with new webisodes releasing every Monday and Wednesday.

Watch the trailer down below: