Featured
Justin Bieber Releases Track List For ‘Changes’ Album
The album will drop on Valentine’s Day!
Metro
Justin Bieber has finally released the entire track list of his latest and high anticipated album ‘Changes’, don’t worry the album will be released sooner than you think, on Feb 14th, Valentines Day!
Likely
Fans noticed a new Instagram filter on Tuesday (February 4) from the Biebs that featured a rolling list of song titles in a speech bubble. Included in the speech bubble were the previously released tracks “Yummy” and “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.
JUSTIN HAS A FILTER ON IG AND ALSO THERE ARE THE NAME OF THE SONGS YALL pic.twitter.com/cuLzqUtGaB
— 𝐞𝐯𝐞🧃 (@trustruin) February 4, 2020
It has been confirmed that the album will feature high profiled artist like Post Malone, Travis Scott and Kehlani.
Billboard
And he will commence his North American Changes Tour, unfortunately we don’t think there will be an Asian Tour beliebers.
Check the list down below:
CHANGES Tracklist:
1. All Around Me
2. Running Over
3. That’s What Love Is
4. ETA
5. Intentions
6. Habitual
7. Take It Out On Me
8. Confirmation
9. Yummy
10. Get Me featuring Kehlani
11. Come Around Me
12. Forever
13. Second Emotion
14. At Least For Now
15. Available
16. Changes
los 40.com
