Justin Bieber Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘Letter’ About His Manager Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber has replied to Taylor Swift’s letter to his manager, Scooter Braun, over owning the rights to her previous six albums. Celebrities have reacted to Swift’s letter, most posts showed support for Swift, aside from Bieber’s letter.

Bieber began the letter saying that he was sorry for the hurtful Instagram post years ago and that Braun said to “not joke like that.” Bieber said that Braun has had her back since he opened up for her on her two U.K. Fearless tour dates in 2009. Bieber continued: “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair.”

Bieber then asked what she was trying to accomplish by sharing the letter, but then goes onto say that it “seems to me like it was to get sympathy you also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter.” He goes onto write that he doesn’t think online banter will solve anything and that he and Braun would love to talk to her to resolve “any conflict, pain or any feelings that need to be addressed.”

Bieber ended the post by saying: “Anyway, I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I love’s character, that’s crossing a line..”