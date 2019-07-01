Music
Justin Bieber Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘Letter’ About His Manager Scooter Braun
Who’s team are you on!? Team Scooter and Justin or Team Taylor?
Justin Bieber has replied to Taylor Swift’s letter to his manager, Scooter Braun, over owning the rights to her previous six albums. Celebrities have reacted to Swift’s letter, most posts showed support for Swift, aside from Bieber’s letter.
Bieber began the letter saying that he was sorry for the hurtful Instagram post years ago and that Braun said to “not joke like that.” Bieber said that Braun has had her back since he opened up for her on her two U.K. Fearless tour dates in 2009. Bieber continued: “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair.”
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Bieber then asked what she was trying to accomplish by sharing the letter, but then goes onto say that it “seems to me like it was to get sympathy you also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter.” He goes onto write that he doesn’t think online banter will solve anything and that he and Braun would love to talk to her to resolve “any conflict, pain or any feelings that need to be addressed.”
Bieber ended the post by saying: “Anyway, I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I love’s character, that’s crossing a line..”
