Justin Bieber Reveals Suffering From An “Incurable Disease”

Justin Bieber is opening up on his condition.

The “Yummy” singer revealed to his fans that he has been diagnosed from Lyme disease and chronic Mono.

Earlier, Bieber shared images from a screenshot of a TMZ article on his Instagram- which highlighted the singers suffering from the diagnosis- he captioned the post “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

The 25-year-old also added that his medical struggles will be further explained and shared in his upcoming YouTube documentary series that is schedule to be out January 27. “You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING,” he said. “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far Incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

We’re so happy to hear you’re getting Bieber and can’t wait to see you tour again!