Justin Bieber Says ‘Sorry’ For Cancelling His Purpose Tour on Instagram

Musicfeeds

Beliebers everywhere were shocked when Justin Bieber decided to cancel the 14 remaining dates of his Purpose Tour. If you are wondering what really happened, wait no more, because Bieber has finally spoken.

Earlier today Bieber posted a picture of a super long heartfelt message on Instagram, explaining to fans why he pulled the plug on his tour.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

It starts with, “I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you. I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going.”

He continued, “I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!”

Giphy

Bieber also added, “My past decisions and past relationships won’t dictate my future decisions and my future relationships. I’m VERY aware I’m never gonna be perfect, and I’m gonna keep making mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them!! I want you all to know this tour has been unbelievable and has taught me so much about myself. I am reminded of how blessed I am to have a voice in this world. I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling.”

Wanting fans to understand what he’s going through and that he cares for them, he writes, “This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I’m not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to know where I am coming from!”

He then ended his statement – clearly writing from the heart – with this, “HIS MESSAGE IS VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART. BUT I THINK THERES SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS!!”

Source: Enews