HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
Login Listen Online
Home > #FlyShareIt > Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Spotted Kissing

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Spotted Kissing

/
17 Nov 2017
/
/
0 Comment
, ,

The proof is finally out there! And surprise, surprise the two are (definitely) back together, again.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been spotted giving each other a smooch during a hockey game, that Justin attended on Wednesday.

Lovebirds: Selena Gomez gave on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber a big kiss on Wednesday as she watched his hockey game in Los Angeles

Selena was there to support her “friend”, even bringing her puppy along, that was gifted to her from her ex boo,The Weeknd.

Feeling cool: The singer sat in the stands to support her man as he whizzed around the ice

Although the duo has yet to officially confirm their status… It’s hard to miss their PDA and spending awful amount of time together for the past few weeks, was just a Weeknd fling.

Via Giphy

Maybe the saying.. You can’t be friends with your exes, really do apply for some!

But none the less, JELENA fans must be hyped for this juicy news!

Source: E!News

Share this page on:
About Post Author

Leave a Reply