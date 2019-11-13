Justin Bieber Shares First Look Of ‘Cupid’ Movie

Justin Bieber has revealed a first-look photo for the upcoming animated “Cupid,” movie, from Mythos Studios, starring his voice.

The “Love Yourself” singer went on to Instagram to share the news with a image poster of himself as a cartooned character, and the god of love, sitting on the side of a cliff with the sun setting in the background.

The animated film is a story about the mythical being and his love interest, Psyche. However, the role of Psyche has not been cast yet.

“Cupid” is the first film in a planned universe based on Greek and Roman mythology, according to Variety.

Mythos Studios was established last year by Marvel Studios Founding Chairman David Maisel and manager-mogul Scooter Braun.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.