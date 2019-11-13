Connect with us

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Shares First Look Of ‘Cupid’ Movie

Watch out for cupid’s arrow!

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Variety

Justin Bieber has revealed a first-look photo for the upcoming animated “Cupid,” movie, from Mythos Studios, starring his voice.

The “Love Yourself” singer went on to Instagram to share the news with a image poster of himself as a cartooned character, and the god of love, sitting on the side of a cliff with the sun setting in the background.

The animated film is a story about the mythical being and his love interest, Psyche. However, the role of Psyche has not been cast yet.

“Cupid” is the first film in a planned universe based on Greek and Roman mythology, according to Variety.

Mythos Studios was established last year by Marvel Studios Founding Chairman David Maisel and manager-mogul Scooter Braun.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment1 hour ago

‘Friends’ Reunion Special In The Works AtHBO Max & Fans Couldn’t Be Any Happier

We're crying tears of joy!
Entertainment2 hours ago

John Legend Officially Named ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive For 2019

Gongrats Legend!
Entertainment4 hours ago

Take A Look At The Before And After Trailer For ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

The latest trailer is a major game changer, and now a must see!
Entertainment5 hours ago

‘Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Movie Finds Its Prince Eric

Could this finally be our Prince Eric?!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Ricky Gervais Will Be Hosting The 2020 Golden Globes One Last Time

This marks his fifth time hosting the annual award show!
Advertisement
Advertisement