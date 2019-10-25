Connect with us

Entertainment

Justin Bieber To Play “Cupid” In Upcoming Film!

Justin Bieber the love doctor!

Published

7 hours ago

on

Advertisement

 

Billboard.com

Justin Bieber will voice Cupid in a new animated movie.

Image result for justin bieber cupidYouTube

Deadline reports the film is officially in the works and that Bieber is set to play the lead character, which inspired by classic Greek and Roman mythology. He’ll also serve as the executive producer.

Image result for justin bieberThe Cut

“When David and I launched Mythos, we knew we had something really special in both our shared overall vision and the IP we wanted to bring to life,” Braun said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have best-in-class creatives and executives to help make these stories a reality.”

Image result for justin bieber shootGQ.com

Back in June 2018, when it was first announced Bieber was set to voice the character, Braun said he knew the pop star was the right man for the job. “When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it,” he said. “Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief.”

Related imageVariety.com

At the time, the “Sorry” singer even posted this drawing on Instagram.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the mythical creature, Cupid is the son of Venus, the goddess of love, and Mars, the god of war.

No release dates have been confirmed as of right now, but we’re excited to see JB voice another character following his role as a monkey in rapper Lil Dicky’s “Earth” video.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#NewMusicFlyday2 hours ago

Colplay Is Back With New Single ‘Orphans’, And More Music from Louis Tomlinson And Liam Payne For #NMF

This Week's hottest hits out only at #NMF
Entertainment7 hours ago

Justin Bieber To Play “Cupid” In Upcoming Film!

Justin Bieber the love doctor!
Music1 day ago

Billie Eilish Has Been Named One Of The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For Online

She might give your computer a virus?!
#NewMusicFlyday1 day ago

3 Reasons Why Selena Gomez’s New Song Is About Justin Bieber

It's time to walk down memory lane!
Entertainment1 day ago

Cardi B Joins ‘Fast And Furious 9’ Cast!

Okuurrrr Skrt Skrt, get it?
Advertisement
Advertisement