Justin Bieber To Play “Cupid” In Upcoming Film!

Justin Bieber will voice Cupid in a new animated movie.

Deadline reports the film is officially in the works and that Bieber is set to play the lead character, which inspired by classic Greek and Roman mythology. He’ll also serve as the executive producer.

“When David and I launched Mythos, we knew we had something really special in both our shared overall vision and the IP we wanted to bring to life,” Braun said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have best-in-class creatives and executives to help make these stories a reality.”

Back in June 2018, when it was first announced Bieber was set to voice the character, Braun said he knew the pop star was the right man for the job. “When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it,” he said. “Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief.”

At the time, the “Sorry” singer even posted this drawing on Instagram.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the mythical creature, Cupid is the son of Venus, the goddess of love, and Mars, the god of war.

No release dates have been confirmed as of right now, but we’re excited to see JB voice another character following his role as a monkey in rapper Lil Dicky’s “Earth” video.