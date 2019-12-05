Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence On Alleged Cheating Scandal

Justin Timberlake is owning his mistake.

Not too long ago, the cry me a river star made shocking headlines when paparazzi’s caught the married man with his co- star getting overly cosy with one another.

The actor was pictured with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright holding hands, while another images showed the 30-year-old actress with her hand on Timberlake’s knee.

Now, after almost two weeks since the alleged cheating scandal, Timberlake has taken to socal media to break his silence…

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love,” he started of his post.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar,” he continued. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Timberlake ended his post with “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

It’s good to finally hear from the star himself! Hoping for all best for the Timberlake family!