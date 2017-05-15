Justin Timberlake Wins Mother’s Day

Just yesterday, we celebrated the most important woman in our lives, our Mum! It was after all Mother’s Day.
Dedications after dedications were flooding through our social media of friends and their mother’s.
One of them included Justin Timberlake, who won Mother’s Day with one post.
He decided to share a sweet dedication to his wife Jessica Biel.
I marvel at you. It's so hard to put into words EVERYTHING a Mother does. And, you do it with such grace. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift and continuing to show him what it means to be a good person in the world. You make me realize how much my own Mother has done for me. #HappyMothersDay to you, my love. And, to my wonderful Mother and all the Moms all over the world: Y'all really DO RUN THIS… I bow down to you. –JT
How sweet!
The couple had tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their child Silas Randall in 2015.
Biel shared during an interview, “I just feel like I’m always ready for anything and everything at this point.”
A very Happy Mother’s Day to you Jessica!