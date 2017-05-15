Justin Timberlake Wins Mother’s Day

Just yesterday, we celebrated the most important woman in our lives, our Mum! It was after all Mother’s Day.

Dedications after dedications were flooding through our social media of friends and their mother’s.

One of them included Justin Timberlake, who won Mother’s Day with one post.

He decided to share a sweet dedication to his wife Jessica Biel.

How sweet!

The couple had tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their child Silas Randall in 2015.

Biel shared during an interview, “I just feel like I’m always ready for anything and everything at this point.”

A very Happy Mother’s Day to you Jessica!