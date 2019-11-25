Music
K Pop Idol Goo Hara Found Dead;The Scandal That Might Have Ended Her Life
Rest In peace Goo Hara, we miss you.
K-pop idol Goo Hara, better known mononymously as Hara, was found dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday (November 24). Hara was only 28-years old.
The Kara girl group member posted an Instagram photo of her in bed on Saturday night with the caption, “good night.”
An acquaintance of the 28-year old found her on Sunday. The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Gangnam police department, according to the Associated Press.
This past May, Hara was reportedly found unconscious at her home after an alleged suicide attempt. She was later hospitalized.
She apologized to fans for causing “concerns and a commotion” after the ordeal, according to Rolling Stone.
“I had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues,” she shared in the interview. “But from now on, I will steel my heart and try to be healthy.”
This past year Hara dealt publicly with an ex-boyfriend who reportedly threatened to release a sex tape of them.
