Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Movie Reaches Over $1 Million At Box Office

The film was just premiered on Sunday!

Published

2 hours ago

on

Getty Images

Kanye West premiered his IMAX film ‘Jesus Is King’, on Friday, and within the few days the 30-minute short film collected over $1.03 million globally.

Directed by Nick Knight, the film shares an inside look into the Chicago rapper’s Sunday Service in Arizona. The movie features 13 songs, including some of Kanye’s famous hits and three new tracks. The film also centres on a 50-member gospel choir.

‘Jesus Is King’ debuted in 21 cities around the world, including Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Copenhagen and Melbourne with limited showings in the IMAX theatres.

According to Variety, IMAX said it plans on expanding the film to 78 additional foreign territories on November 8.

Watch the behind the scenes here.

 

Source: Variety

