Entertainment
Kanye West Takes James Corden For Carpool Karaoke On A Plane!
Kanye don’t play!
James Corden took carpool karaoke to a whole another level this week – or, was it Kanye West who brought the show through new heights?
The Rapper finally joined James Corden on the Late Late Show for a carpool karaoke. But, unlike the other celebrities that has come on the segment, Kanye does it big and gives Corden a ride on one of his Soul Planes instead. And joining the star were his whole service choir to add on to the fun.
During the plane ride, Corden interviewed Kanye about the inspiration behind starting Sunday Service, when he knew he would become famous and of his marriage to Kim Kardashian and having more children.
This is Kanye’s first appearance on “Carpool Karaoke” after canceling on Corden multiple times.
Watch the Airpool Karaoke here.
Recent Posts
Game Of Thrones Set To Have A Series About The Targaryens
Ahh some good GOT news, just what we needed!
Kanye West Takes James Corden For Carpool Karaoke On A Plane!
Kanye don’t play!
Game Of Thrones ‘Long Night’ Prequel Cancelled
Sigh...
‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Quit From ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy
Uh oh.
Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Movie Reaches Over $1 Million At Box Office
The film was just premiered on Sunday!