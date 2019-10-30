Connect with us

Kanye West Takes James Corden For Carpool Karaoke On A Plane!

Kanye don’t play!

James Corden took carpool karaoke to a whole another level this week – or, was it Kanye West who brought the show through new heights?

The Rapper finally joined James Corden on the Late Late Show for a carpool karaoke. But, unlike the other celebrities that has come on the segment, Kanye does it big and gives Corden a ride on one of his Soul Planes instead. And joining the star were his whole service choir to add on to the fun.

During the plane ride, Corden interviewed Kanye about the inspiration behind starting Sunday Service, when he knew he would become famous and of his marriage to Kim Kardashian and having more children.

This is Kanye’s first appearance on “Carpool Karaoke” after canceling on Corden multiple times.

Watch the Airpool Karaoke here.

