Kanye West Writes Philosophy Book On Twitter! 

Kanye West’s philosophy book is available for free… on Twitter!

He confirmed that his book, ‘Break The Simulation’ will be up on Twitter with this particular tweet :-

oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

He also said, ” I will work on this “book” when I feel it.”

I will work on this "book" when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

On Wednesday morning, Kanye West had shared a series of tweets to his followers, giving fans some life advice.

when you first wake up don't hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It's better than any movie. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

You have the best ideas. Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Well if you’re in need for some inspirations… You can always read up on Kanye West’s ‘book’ on Twitter!

Source: Enews