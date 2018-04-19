Kanye West Writes Philosophy Book On Twitter! 

HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
19 Apr 2018
Kanye West’s philosophy book is available for free… on Twitter!

He confirmed that his book, ‘Break The Simulation’ will be up on Twitter with this particular tweet :-

He also said, ” I will work on this “book” when I feel it.”

On Wednesday morning, Kanye West had shared a series of tweets to his followers, giving fans some life advice.

Well if you’re in need for some inspirations… You can always read up on Kanye West’s ‘book’ on Twitter!

Source: Enews 

