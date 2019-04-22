Connect with us
alt_img>

Music

Kanye West’s Live Stream Performance At Coachella, Makes You Look Through A Peep Hole

Peek-A-boo

Published

2 days ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for kanye west coachella

Image Via Variety

Fancy watching Kanye’s service at the Coachella?

Welcome to the peephole.

Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to the Coachella festival stage on Sunday, April 21. Attendees who attended the music festival in Indio, Calif. were able to watch him, his band and gospel choir perform.

But for those tuning in to the live stream, the view from the outside were a little different, Viewers were made to watch the video thru what seems like a peephole or a telescope of the performance.

Contrast to the usual full-frame approach from all the other Coachella live streaming broadcasts, West’s performance gave its viewers a unique screening, smaller lens honed in on individual players and occasionally the rapper himself.

His approach for the live stream caught the Twitter buzz and many shared their reaction.;

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music14 hours ago

Ariana Grande Called Out A Hater For Throwing A Lemon At Her During Coachella

oh, no you didn't!
Entertainment15 hours ago

These Are The Items You Cannot Bring Into Australia Beginning 2019

You better come prepared, mate!
Music1 day ago

Shawn Mendes Is Touring Asia And He’s Coming To KL!

Our prayers has been answered!
Music1 day ago

Here Are All The Hints Taylor Swift Has Dropped About Her New Album

The "tea" has been spilled
Music2 days ago

Who is BLACKPINK? Everything You Need To Know About The K-Pop Chart Toppers

You're about to be mind blown!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement