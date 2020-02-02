Entertainment
Kat Von D Sold Her Brand Because She Didn’t Fit In With Influencers
Kat Von D made an appearance on Hilary Kerr’s Second Life podcast and hinted at the reason why she sold her brand to Kendo. Her cosmetics line was famous for its tattoo liner and cult-favourite…
Kat Von D made an appearance on Hilary Kerr's Second Life podcast and hinted at the reason why...
Looking For A New Hairdo? Check Out These Iconic Celebrity Pixie Cuts
[VIDEO] Deaf Couple Doing Their Wedding Vows In Sign Language Has Netizens’ Hearts Melting
By Says - May Vin Ang
3 Fenty Beauty Products That Rihanna Swears By, According To Her MUA
She's a singer, songwriter, actress and a badass businesswoman (Seriously, what can't she do?). When Robyn Rihanna Fenty first...
Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence After Kobe & Gianna's Death
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's wife, has spoken to the public 3 days after the basketball icon and the couple's...