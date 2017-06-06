Katy Perry’s Dress Paid Special Tribute at the One Love Manchester

Katy Perry’s outfit at the One Love Manchester Benefit concert on Sunday, spoke more than a thousand words.

The back of Katy Perry's dress has pics of victims of the Manchester Tragedy shaped in a heart❤️ #onelovemanchester pic.twitter.com/DkIMAGyEN0 — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) June 4, 2017

The 32 year old singer wore a white, long-sleeve Sonia Rykiel dress that had all the victims photos of the May 22nd Manchester attack at Ariana Grande’s concert, which took the lives of 22 people.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

There were photos of the victims on her collar, her wrists and on her back (where the photos were arranged in a heart shape). But she didn’t just dressed the part, Katy Perry also delivered a powerful and inspiring performance at the benefit concert.

Photo: Getty Images

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it? Especially in moments like these, right? But love conquers fear, and love conquers hate, and this love that you choose will give you strength. It’s our greatest power.” Katy Perry told the audience.

The singer then performed an acoustic version of her 2010 hit “Part of Me” followed by her popular anthem “Roar.”