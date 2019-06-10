Connect with us
alt_img>

Entertainment

Keanu Reeves Is A Video Game Character For Cyberpunk 2077

“You wanted me back…I’m back!”

Published

13 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for cyberpunk 2077

Via CNET.com

“You wanted me back…I’m back!”

Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, just featured its latest star, the one and only, Keanu Reeves.

The John Wick actor made an appearance onstage at the E3 2019 Microsoft press conference on Sunday, after the premiere of the new Cyberpunk  trailer, and announced its release on April 16, 2020.

Check out Keanu being Keanu in the trailer below;

Via YouTube

Reeves excitement couldn’t be more obvious and so were the fans! Twitter has been blasting with positive energy with the latest news of the actors appearance;

Advertisement

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment7 hours ago

10 Female Celebrity Friendships That Went Beyond The Spotlight

Mixing work and play doesn't have to have bad consequences.
Entertainment10 hours ago

Selena Gomez Quietly Removed Her Last Justin Bieber Post From Instagram

That's one way to spend your weekend!
Entertainment13 hours ago

Keanu Reeves Is A Video Game Character For Cyberpunk 2077

"You wanted me back...I'm back!"
#NewMusicFlyday3 days ago

Jonas Brothers drop comeback album – ‘Happiness Begins’ !

“We said early on we’re trying to bottle up happiness, it’s our objective with the music we’re going to make...
Movies4 days ago

REVIEW: Things We Learned About ‘Dark Phoenix’ and the X-Men Franchise

The Phoenix has risen from the ashes!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement