Keanu Reeves Is A Video Game Character For Cyberpunk 2077

“You wanted me back…I’m back!”

Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, just featured its latest star, the one and only, Keanu Reeves.

The John Wick actor made an appearance onstage at the E3 2019 Microsoft press conference on Sunday, after the premiere of the new Cyberpunk trailer, and announced its release on April 16, 2020.

Check out Keanu being Keanu in the trailer below;

Via YouTube

Reeves excitement couldn’t be more obvious and so were the fans! Twitter has been blasting with positive energy with the latest news of the actors appearance;

Keanu Reeves is confirmed breathtaking pic.twitter.com/pdDGM17tBR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2019

I can’t believe they finally make Keanu Reeves a #Danganronpa character.

(I drew this as fast as I could)#XboxE3 pic.twitter.com/y4oD68LTTC — Krizeros @ pansexual man (Commissions Open!) (@futurexhope) June 10, 2019

If it wasn't clear enough already, 2019 belongs to Keanu Reeves. pic.twitter.com/tO4Qd7DgmA — Film Feed (@FiImFeed) June 10, 2019