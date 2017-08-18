Keep Your Ice-Cream From Melting By Doing This Brilliant Hack

Dear ice cream lovers,

How many times have you hurried to eat your ice cream because it’s melting already? And how many times have wish you could enjoy each spoonful slowly?

According to Donald Li, you can eat your ice cream as slow as you can and keep it cold for a longer time.

Donald Li, shared his life hacks on stopping ice cream from melting which has been retweeted 14k times on Twitter.

Via Twitter

So basically what you need to do is preload your flask with ice and put your ice cream in it. He also added that ice cream at the bottom makes it extra cold. His idea went viral as it was liked by many on Twitter.

Simple and brilliant! What are you waiting for? Try this hack yourself!

Source from BuzzFeed