Kelantan MB Bought A RM600K Car That’s Fancier Than Tun M’s Proton Perdana

By Says – Yap Wan Xiang

Published

5 hours ago

on

Image from Kami Viral/FacebookKami Viral/Facebook

A Kelantan official is in the limelight for buying a luxury vehicle.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob bought a Mercedes-Benz, which is valued at over RM600,000.

Photos of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, bearing the car number “DV 1”, went viral yesterday, 15 January.

One of the photos shows that the number plate has a sign above it that reads “Menteri Besar Kelantan”.

Image from Kami Viral/Facebook

Kami Viral/Facebook

Ahmad’s new ride is about RM570,000 more expensive than Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official vehicle

According to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s website, the S450 L AMG retails at RM699,888 – a drastic contrast compared to the Prime Minister’s RM127,000 2.4L Proton Perdana.

A source from the state government has confirmed with Malaysiakini that the vehicle is indeed the Menteri Besar’s new vehicle.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir's official vehicle, Proton Perdana. Malaysia Dateline

Commenting on the issue, Kelantan Pakatan Harapan chairperson Husam Musa asked if Ahmad used the federal government’s money to purchase the vehicle

