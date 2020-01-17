Kelantan MB Bought A RM600K Car That’s Fancier Than Tun M’s Proton Perdana

Photos of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, bearing the car number “DV 1”, went viral yesterday, 15 January.

One of the photos shows that the number plate has a sign above it that reads “Menteri Besar Kelantan”.

Kami Viral/Facebook

Ahmad’s new ride is about RM570,000 more expensive than Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official vehicle

Advertisement

According to Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s website, the S450 L AMG retails at RM699,888 – a drastic contrast compared to the Prime Minister’s RM127,000 2.4L Proton Perdana. A source from the state government has confirmed with Malaysiakini that the vehicle is indeed the Menteri Besar’s new vehicle. Malaysia Dateline