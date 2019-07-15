Connect with us
alt_img>

Music

Kelly Clarkson Encourages Taylor Swift To Re-Record Songs Amid Scooter Braun War

Kelly Clarkson has some advice for the “Shake It Off” star.

Published

10 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for kelly clarkson

Via Breatheheavy.com

Kelly Clarkson has some advice to offer the “Shake It Off” star.

The “Because Of You” singer is the latest musician to join a growing list of celebs who have taken to social media in support of the Swift VS. Scooter Braun conflict.

On 13 july, Clarkson took to twitter and suggested an idea to Swift that would help the singer to “prove a point” in the wake of the development.

“@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Clarkson tweeted. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

Advertisement

In late June, the 29-year-old singer took to Tumblr to react to the news on Braun acquiring Big Machine Records, the label under which the singer released her first six award-winning albums.

Image result for taylor swift vs scooter braun

Via Entertainmentweekly

Swift said she felt “sad and grossed out” by the move – the singer is now signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#GVF20193 hours ago

The Local Acts You Can Catch Performing At Good Vibes Festival 2019

From Yuna, Sonaone to Midnight Fusic and more!
Entertainment6 hours ago

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” Collected another $45 million In Two Weeks

There is just no way that a Marvel movie wont succeed!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Clever Dad Record Son’s Adorable Voice For Waze Instructions

Too cute to handle!
Entertainment8 hours ago

Shows Like “Stranger Things” You Should Make Your Next Binge

Let the binge fest begin!
Entertainment10 hours ago

Lashana Lynch Is The New 007

That was unexpected!
Advertisement
Advertisement