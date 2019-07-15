Kelly Clarkson Encourages Taylor Swift To Re-Record Songs Amid Scooter Braun War

Via Breatheheavy.com

Kelly Clarkson has some advice to offer the “Shake It Off” star.

The “Because Of You” singer is the latest musician to join a growing list of celebs who have taken to social media in support of the Swift VS. Scooter Braun conflict.

On 13 july, Clarkson took to twitter and suggested an idea to Swift that would help the singer to “prove a point” in the wake of the development.

“@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Clarkson tweeted. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

In late June, the 29-year-old singer took to Tumblr to react to the news on Braun acquiring Big Machine Records, the label under which the singer released her first six award-winning albums.

Swift said she felt “sad and grossed out” by the move – the singer is now signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.