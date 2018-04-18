HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
Kelly Clarkson Set To Host 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson Set To Host 2018 Billboard Music Awards

18 Apr 2018
It’s a big year for Kelly Clarkson!

Image result for kelly clarkson

From judging ‘The Voice’ to hosting a big award show!

NBC announced on Tuesday, Clarkson, will be hosting the annual 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

This, is the first time ‘The Voice’ songstress will be hosting an award ceremony.

Image result for kelly clarkson

The “Piece by Piece” singer shared in a statement, “To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned,” adding “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”

Cant wait to see you host the show, Kelly Clarkson!

Source: Enews, Vulture

 

 

 

