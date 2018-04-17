HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
Kendrick Lamar Breaks History With Pulitzer Prize Award

17 Apr 2018
History has been made!

Rapper Kendrick Lamar received a Pulitzer Prize for his revolutionary 2017 album, DAMN.

This, makes it the first time in history, after 102 years, for a rap artist to win such prestigious award, as it is typically given to classical or jazz works.

According to the Pulitzer board the album is “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

Kendrick’s latest album “DAMN” was released in April 2017, which features 14 tracks, including “HUMBLE” and “BLOOD.”

Congratulations Kendrick Lamar!

To celebrate his win, let’s jam to “HUMBLE”-

source: Enews, TheVerge

