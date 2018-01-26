Kendrick Lamar, U2 And Dave Chappelle To Open For 2018 Grammy’s

2018 Grammy’s is about to start with a Big Bang!

It is confirmed that Kendrick Lamar who is nominated for seven categories this year, will be the opening act for 2018 Grammy’s!

The rapper will not be performing alone, he will be taking the stage with U2, at the Madison Square Garden.

More good news, Dave Chappelle is also said to be to be apart of the opening show!

Not sure how that will play out, but pretty sure the comedian will be set to entertain the big crowd.

Dont forget to catch the 2018 Grammy’s on Monday( Malaysian time)!

Source: Enews