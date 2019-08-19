Connect with us
Hot Kool Jam

Entertainment

Kevin Smith In The Works Of An Anime ‘He-Man’ Series For Netflix

The new animated series is titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Published

5 hours ago

on

Image result for Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Via The 5th News

American filmmaker Kevin Smith on Sunday, announced a new anime “He-Man” series for Netflix.

Smith will be serving as the showrunner and executive producer of the new animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will focus on the unresolved storylines of the classic ’80s series.

Masters of the Universe

Via Netflix

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said. “In ‘Revelation,’ we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

The upcoming series is described as “a wholly original story set in the epic world of Mattel’s over 35-year-old global He-Man toy franchise.”

However, Netflix has yet to announce when Revelation will be available for streaming.

