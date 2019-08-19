Kevin Smith In The Works Of An Anime ‘He-Man’ Series For Netflix

Via The 5th News

American filmmaker Kevin Smith on Sunday, announced a new anime “He-Man” series for Netflix.

Smith will be serving as the showrunner and executive producer of the new animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will focus on the unresolved storylines of the classic ’80s series.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said. “In ‘Revelation,’ we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

The upcoming series is described as “a wholly original story set in the epic world of Mattel’s over 35-year-old global He-Man toy franchise.”

The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series’ story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle. pic.twitter.com/41rOXjZLtO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 18, 2019

However, Netflix has yet to announce when Revelation will be available for streaming.