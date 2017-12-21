Khloe Kardashian Confirms Her Pregnancy

The Keeping up with the Kardashian star has finally confirmed her pregnancy rumors!

Khloe Kardashian who shared the news on Instagram, posted a pic of her pregnant belly with what appears to be Tristan Thompson’s arms around her stomach.

In her caption the reality star wrote “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient”.

She then continues by thanking her beau, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!”

The 26 years old, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, also seems to look forward to being a father again.

He later commented on the picture saying ,”My love, thank you for aligned me to be part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you, this is something and always cherish. Girl you look better now.”

The two have been dating since September 2016, and have kept the pregnancy low key until recently.

Congratulations Khloe and Tristan! Can’t wait to see the babyyy!

Source: People