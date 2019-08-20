Kit Harington Wanted Jon Snow To Kill The Night King On Game Of Thrones

Games of Thrones star Kit Harington was asked how he felt about Arya killing the Night King instead of Jon Snow and he admitted he was disappointed his character wasn’t involved in one of the show’s biggest moments ever.

“I was a bit pissed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King! I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn’t get to do it. But I was so happy for Maisie and Arya. I was secretly like, ‘I wanted to do that!’” Harington told The Hollywood Reporter.

But, there are no hard feeling because he knows Arya Stark’s entire character arc was meant to lead up to the epic scene in which she delivers the fatal blow that kills the Night King.

“Especially because I love fighting with Vlad, who also played the White Walker,“ he added. “But it was a really great twist, and it tied up Maisie [Williams]’s journey in a really beautiful way. Over the seasons, we’ve seen her build up these skills to become this hardened assassin, and she uses it all to kill our main antagonist.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Harington revealed he didn’t particularly enjoy shooting the dragon scenes in GoT’s last season. In fact, he said he hated it and that it was a “horrific” experience.

“It’s not acting at all. It is not acting, it never will be acting, and it is not what I’d signed up for,” he explained. “But it looked great, right? It just felt horrible! It is very uncomfortable as a man.”