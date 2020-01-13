Connect with us

KL Housewife Who Made RM18K Playing PUBG Gets Frequently Told To “Go Back To The Kitchen”

By Says – Sadho Ram

Published

2 hours ago

on

This is Roslinda Embran

A housewife from Kuala Lumpur, she is more famously known as Lynda Embran according to her social media presence where she also manages a popular Facebook page called MissRose Gaming.

Lynda is a PUBG Mobile streamer on Facebook, where she live streams her matches and earns enough to contribute towards her household

Yep.

Image from MissRose Gaming/FacebookMissRose Gaming/Facebook

In fact, she is so good at it that she has been recognised as an official Facebook Gaming Creator and reportedly made RM18,000 since making her debut playing the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

However, Roslinda’s journey from amateur to pro-gamer has been a long one that also saw her battle the conservative commentators.

She frequently gets told to “go back to the kitchen and cook”.

Lynda was recently interviewed by Zayan My, a radio channel on YouTube, where she shared how when starting out there were so few viewers she could count on the fingers of one hand.

But things aren’t the same anymore.

Continue reading here!

