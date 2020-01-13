Entertainment
KL Housewife Who Made RM18K Playing PUBG Gets Frequently Told To “Go Back To The Kitchen”
By Says – Sadho Ram
This is Roslinda Embran
A housewife from Kuala Lumpur, she is more famously known as Lynda Embran according to her social media presence where she also manages a popular Facebook page called MissRose Gaming.
Lynda is a PUBG Mobile streamer on Facebook, where she live streams her matches and earns enough to contribute towards her household
Yep.
In fact, she is so good at it that she has been recognised as an official Facebook Gaming Creator and reportedly made RM18,000 since making her debut playing the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).
However, Roslinda’s journey from amateur to pro-gamer has been a long one that also saw her battle the conservative commentators.
She frequently gets told to “go back to the kitchen and cook”.
