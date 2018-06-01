The KL-Seremban Expressway And Salak Expressway Is Now Toll-Free

As of June 1st, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), has announced that there will be no further toll collection at the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway and Salak Expressway.

With the termination of the concession period, the toll charges on all routes exiting and entering the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, will then be reduced between 1 per center and 50 per cent (between RM 0.40 and RM 1.70), according to LLM in a statement.

Kenyataan Media: Penamatan Kutipan Tol Jajaran Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway dan Salak Expressway (yang dahulunya dikenali sebagai sebahagian daripada jajaran Lebuhraya Metramac) berakhir pada 31 Mei 2018. @LLMKP @LLMinfotrafik @RakanKKR @MOWorks @plus2u pic.twitter.com/ufDDRzQYIE — LLM (@LLMrasmi) May 31, 2018

“This termination will thus benefit nearly 130,000 vehicles passing through the toll plaza on a daily basis”.

“Users who pass through Sungai Besi toll plazas will only need to pay the tolls within the North-South Expressway (PLUS) alignment that they are traveling through,” said the statement.

“Consumers are advised to comply with travel rules and signboards provided at the toll plaza to ensure smooth travels to their destination.”

For more information, you can check out www.plus.com.my or use the PLUS mobile app.

Source: NST