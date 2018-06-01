HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
The KL-Seremban Expressway And Salak Expressway Is Now Toll-Free

01 Jun 2018
As of June 1st, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), has announced that there will be no further toll collection at the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway and Salak Expressway.

With the termination of the concession period, the toll charges on all routes exiting and entering the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, will then be reduced between 1 per center and 50 per cent (between RM 0.40 and RM 1.70), according to LLM in a statement.

 

“This termination will thus benefit nearly 130,000 vehicles passing through the toll plaza on a daily basis”.

“Users who pass through Sungai Besi toll plazas will only need to pay the tolls within the North-South Expressway (PLUS) alignment that they are traveling through,” said the statement.

“Consumers are advised to comply with travel rules and signboards provided at the toll plaza to ensure smooth travels to their destination.”

For more information, you can check out www.plus.com.my or use the PLUS mobile app.

Source: NST 

