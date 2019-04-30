Connect with us
Kylie Jenner Gifts Travis Scott Massive Billboard For His Birthday

This is how you wish Happy Birthday!

Published

1 hour ago

on

Image result for travis scott and kylie jenner

There is no other way but the highway when it comes to Kylie Jenner! Get it? Travis Scott turned 28 today (April 30), but Kylie Jenner has already gone big on the birthday festivities. If you have not seen the millions of twitter postings on her birthday present for her baby daddy Travis! Then I shall inform you that you will be shocked.

On Friday (April 26), the makeup mogul dedicated a billboard on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards in West Hollywood.

The display has a huge photo of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi and another one of Kylie holding the infant. “Happy Birthday Daddy.” it reads, “Love, Mommy & Stormi XO.”

But wait the party is just beginning, we have all seen the Instagram post! The Avenger’s themed birthday party, who knew Travis was a huge fan of Marvel and he has Miss Marvel on his arms! Kylie also threw the rapper an Avengers-themed party on Thursday night, complete with a private screening for the latest film, Endgame. See the epic photos of “iron flame” and “captain lipkit” below.

Nevertheless, Happy Birthday Travis Scott!

Kylie Jenner Gifts Travis Scott Massive Billboard For His Birthday

This is how you wish Happy Birthday!
