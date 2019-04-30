Kylie Jenner Gifts Travis Scott Massive Billboard For His Birthday

There is no other way but the highway when it comes to Kylie Jenner! Get it? Travis Scott turned 28 today (April 30), but Kylie Jenner has already gone big on the birthday festivities. If you have not seen the millions of twitter postings on her birthday present for her baby daddy Travis! Then I shall inform you that you will be shocked.

On Friday (April 26), the makeup mogul dedicated a billboard on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards in West Hollywood.

The display has a huge photo of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi and another one of Kylie holding the infant. “Happy Birthday Daddy.” it reads, “Love, Mommy & Stormi XO.”

Kylie Jenner buys billboard for Travis Scott’s birthday 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T96jwOjap5 — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) April 26, 2019

But wait the party is just beginning, we have all seen the Instagram post! The Avenger’s themed birthday party, who knew Travis was a huge fan of Marvel and he has Miss Marvel on his arms! Kylie also threw the rapper an Avengers-themed party on Thursday night, complete with a private screening for the latest film, Endgame. See the epic photos of “iron flame” and “captain lipkit” below.

Nevertheless, Happy Birthday Travis Scott!