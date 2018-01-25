Kylie Jenner Is Nervous But Excited To Be A Mom!

Kylie Jenner seems to be nervous but excited to be a mom!

Although the 20 year old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to confirm reports on her pregnancy, a source reveals to Enews exclusively, that Kylie is already “counting down the days”!

According to an insider, Kylie has “everything ready to go” ahead of her early February due date with the help of mom, Kris Jenner, who has already set up the baby’s nursery.

“They are all ready to meet the baby.”

The insider also shares that, “Kylie is nervous about giving birth,” but her sisters are “helping calm her fears and letting her know what to expect.”

It’s also been revealed once Kylie and Travis Scott’s little baby arrives, Kylie will be following a fitness and nutrition plan.

“She is also very excited about losing baby weight and getting her body back,” the source says. “Once she gets settled at home with the baby, that’s going to be a huge priority.”

