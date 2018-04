Picture this!

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner posted on her Snapchat, a selfie video showing off her super slim stomach!

🍑 goals! 3/24/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 24, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

Sporting a grey crop top with a black sweatshirt ( which she folded up to her chest) and black plants… It can be seen that Kylie Jenner is back to her slim figure just weeks of giving birth.

YES… WEEKS! 7 Weeks since she gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s first childm Stormi Webster.

❤️ A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 23, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

Kylie has also posted several photos of her lil’ baby girl since giving birth.

Kylie and Stormi👶🏽 3/23/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 23, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

Source: Enews Instagram