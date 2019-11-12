Connect with us

Entertainment

Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’

Fans are not happy, Gaga!

Published

1 hour ago

on

Advertisement

Lady Gaga fans unite to fight against…Lady Gaga?

Just today (12. Nov) The pop star went on to twitter to tweet that she doesn’t remember her 2013 album, ARTPOP, which featured songs “Applause” and “Venus.”

Right that minute fans flooded gaga’s account, with many upset and some willing to refresh her memory.

Here’s some of their reactions;

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment1 hour ago

Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’

Fans are not happy, Gaga!
Entertainment3 hours ago

Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer

Our childhood has been restored yet again!
Entertainment3 hours ago

BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube

*Plays ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ on repeat*
Entertainment5 hours ago

‘You’ Season 2 Set To Drop In December

Joe Goldberg has a sight for someone new
Entertainment23 hours ago

People’s Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

The People have spoken!
Advertisement
Advertisement