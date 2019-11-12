Entertainment
Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’
Fans are not happy, Gaga!
Lady Gaga fans unite to fight against…Lady Gaga?
Just today (12. Nov) The pop star went on to twitter to tweet that she doesn’t remember her 2013 album, ARTPOP, which featured songs “Applause” and “Venus.”
i don’t remember ARTPOP
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 11, 2019
Right that minute fans flooded gaga’s account, with many upset and some willing to refresh her memory.
Here’s some of their reactions;
— ✨ Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) November 12, 2019
put your location on i wanna fight pic.twitter.com/NtKh7vziZs
— Lady Gaga Lately ♈ (@AMENARTPOP) November 11, 2019
Free my mind ARTPOP pic.twitter.com/moA1b3imJ6
— JUSTICE FOR ARTPOP (@mjaneholandx) November 11, 2019
we see u with that capitalization ma’am. BUT NICE TRY pic.twitter.com/tFjv3t6ktx
— chelsea #1 the cure stan (@chelseaquintal) November 11, 2019
— sean (@thehausofsean) November 11, 2019
Okay now you've gone too far lady. pic.twitter.com/AjOwc25fjl
— ʀᴏᴇᴍ (@RoemService) November 11, 2019
This is so disrespectful to Venus. DELETE pic.twitter.com/3LKgCIi6Tz
— Diana Bimi 🎭 (@feedthewolvez) November 11, 2019
what a shame… pic.twitter.com/cGZUD5dBbY
— daniel (@downfourit) November 11, 2019
— lordrich (@RIBSreprise) November 12, 2019
Recent Posts
Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’
Fans are not happy, Gaga!
Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer
Our childhood has been restored yet again!
BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube
*Plays ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ on repeat*
‘You’ Season 2 Set To Drop In December
Joe Goldberg has a sight for someone new
People’s Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List
The People have spoken!