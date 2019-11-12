Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’

Lady Gaga fans unite to fight against…Lady Gaga?

Just today (12. Nov) The pop star went on to twitter to tweet that she doesn’t remember her 2013 album, ARTPOP, which featured songs “Applause” and “Venus.”

i don’t remember ARTPOP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 11, 2019

Right that minute fans flooded gaga’s account, with many upset and some willing to refresh her memory.

Here’s some of their reactions;

put your location on i wanna fight pic.twitter.com/NtKh7vziZs — Lady Gaga Lately ♈ (@AMENARTPOP) November 11, 2019

Free my mind ARTPOP pic.twitter.com/moA1b3imJ6 — JUSTICE FOR ARTPOP (@mjaneholandx) November 11, 2019

we see u with that capitalization ma’am. BUT NICE TRY pic.twitter.com/tFjv3t6ktx Advertisement — chelsea #1 the cure stan (@chelseaquintal) November 11, 2019

Okay now you've gone too far lady. pic.twitter.com/AjOwc25fjl — ʀᴏᴇᴍ (@RoemService) November 11, 2019