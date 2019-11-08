Lady Gaga Opens Up About Bradley Cooper Dating Rumours!

Complex

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are dedicated actors. They’re so passionate, in fact, that the whole world was convinced they were having an affair after starring as lovers in A Star Is Born (the actor and his girlfriend Irina Shayk split up just months after the film’s release, adding fuel to the fire). Finally, the pop star addresses those salacious rumors during an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Elle.

“Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly,” the 33-year-old said of the speculation. “I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love.”

“We wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on,” she continued. “And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance. In truth, when we talked about it, we went, ‘Well, I guess we did a good job!”

You could say that again Gaga!

Gaga’s acting days are far from over. It was recently announced she’d be playing Patrizia Reggiani, the woman made famous for plotting the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, in an upcoming film. She’s also hard at work on her sixth studio album.